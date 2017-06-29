2017 Beach Citizen of the Year nominations open

2016 Beach Citizen of the Year John Ellis at last year's ceremony. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Do you know the next Beach Citizen of the Year?

The annual award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving our little corner of the city.

The first award was handed out in 2001. The award was founded by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club and Beach Metro News.

Judges include a representative from each of the founding organizations and all past citizens. They look for nominees involved in a wide range of volunteer activities, benefiting numerous groups and affecting positive change in the neighbourhood and beyond.

Past Citizens are Gene Domagala, Glenn Cochrane, Ted Randal, Marie Perrotta, Arie Nerman, David Breech, Mary Christie, Joan Brent, Jean Cochrane, Pat Silver, Anne Butler, Thomas Neal, Suzanne Beard, Carole Stimmell, Paul Babich and John Ellis.

The nomination form is available online, or call 416-691-1113 for more information on how to nominate someone. Forms must be received at Centre 55 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The winner will be announced in Beach Metro News, and honoured with a ceremony in September.