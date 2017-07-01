Beach Photo Club captures Canada – and shares with the neighbourhood

Posters created by the Beach Photo Club celebrating Canada 150 are hanging in 50 locations across the neighbourhood. PHOTO: Beach Photo Club

For Canada’s 150th birthday, the Beach Photo Club wanted to do something special.

Most special to them? Pictures, of course. The club members looked through their personal archive of photographs for photos that they’d taken over the years across Canada – from Newfoundland lighthouses to British Columbia ferries and all the grit and goodness in between.

For Canada in 150 Photos, the group chose 150 photographs, created film vignettes and printed collage posters with their selections, posters that can now be found in stores and restaurants here in the Beach. They have also mounted an exhibition of 20 representative images in the Beacher Cafe, 2162 Queen St. E. The exhibits have been curated by photographer George Socka.

“We all feel that Canada is the greatest place on earth to be on July 1. This is our artistic way of saying that,” said Maureen Littlewood, Beach Photo Club President.

All of the posters should be hung by Canada Day in 50 locations from Queen Street East to Danforth Avenue. The list of where they can be found is exhaustive – check out www.beachphotoclub.com/canada150-locations for a guide, or simply wander into a few neighbourhood stores – chances are, you’ll see some art.