Inddie-soul/alt-folk songwriter AHI plays Kew Gardens on Sunday, July 9 PHOTO: Submitted

While Kew Gardens will be bopping on numerous occasions throughout the Beaches Jazz Festival, that’s not the only music that’s planned this year in the revamped park.

The Beach Village BIA presents its 2017 Summer Music in the Park Series, free, select afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. in the plaza, featuring performers from across the GTA.

The festivities begin July 9 with indie-soul/alt-folk songwriter AHI on Sunday, July 9. Then, respected roots performers Ken Whiteley and Friends brings blues, gospel and folk styles to the park.

July 16 sees the Kansas City-stylings of swing-infused folk-jazz band Victor & Penny. The harmonies of award-winning a cappella group Countermeasure take the stage July 22, the first of two scheduled performances. East End favourites Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost share their renditions of classic Celtic and east coast covers with an enthusiastic – and participatory crowd – on July 23.

The music continues through August with Suzie Vinnick, Julian Taylor Band, Countermeasure, and The Young Novelists.

Visit www.thebeachvillage.com for more information.