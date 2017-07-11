In photos: Heatwave Beach Volleyball Tournament July 8 & 9

July 11, 2017 Beach Metro News
Team Tek Systems wins the draw for first serve against Team Borden Ladner Gervais at the 23rd Annual Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer Tournament, known as Heatwave. PHOTO: Edwin L

The 23rd Annual Heatwave Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer Tournament held court at Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach July 8 and 9.

The event raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research at the Hospital for SickChildren (SickKids). To date, the weekend volleyball events have raised more than $4 million for childhood cancer research.

Heatwave has faced a difficult season including an abnormally rainy spring and frequent flooding of the Toronto beaches. Fortunately, this did not stop the event from taking place, which remains the World’s Largest Beach Volleyball Tournament in the Guinness World Record Holder.

Team Munich Re takes on Team Mazda. PHOTO: Edwin L
Team Fearless from Fearless Fitness practises ahead of a match at the the 23rd Annual Beach Volleyball and Beach Soccer Tournament. PHOTO: Edwin L
Team Tek Systems digs deep against team BLG at Heatwave, held at Ashbridges Bay July 8 and 9, 2017. PHOTO: Edwin L
