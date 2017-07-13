Balmy Beach canoers and kayakers make waves towards worlds

Erica Scarff competes in the Women's KL3 Canoe Sprint at the Lagoa Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. PHOTO: Matthew Murnaghan/Canadian Paralympic Committee

It seems Canoe Kayak Canada is hoping to tap into the magic ‘lucky number seven’ — at least when it comes to Balmy Beach athletes.

That’s because not one, but seven Balmy Beach canoe and kayak athletes have been chosen to be on the national sprint team for the 2017 World Championships and other upcoming international regattas.

Among the newest members of the team are Courtney Stott, who will compete on the women’s kayak senior world championship team, Erica Scarff, for women’s paracanoe, and Nicholas Matveev and Hayley Plante, who will compete on the men and women’s U23 world championship team.

Palmer Lumb will be competing on both the men’s kayak junior world championship team and the junior pan american championship team. Samantha Sula will be competing on the women’s kayak junior world championship team. Cameron Low joins the men’s kayak U17 Canada cup/Canamex team.

The upcoming World Championships act as a testing ground for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, according to chief technical officer of Canoe Kayak Canada Graham Barton.

Final Team Canada selections will be confirmed July 16.