Home is where the blank is at Gerrard Art Space

July 10 through July 30, The Home Show: Home is Where the Blank Is, runs at Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E.

The show asks artists to describe, in a 2D or 3D space, what the idea of “home” means to them: “Have you lived outside the conventional idea of home? In a commune? In a squat? In a tent? In a shelter? Have you lived in a conventional home setting, so cramped there was never any privacy?”

Peep the artists’ interpretations later this month. Gerrard Art Space is a member-driven, East End arts collective. More information at www.gerrardartspace.com.