Hope United Church continues Jazz Vespers Series

David Rubel PHOTO: Submitted

Hope United Church continues its Jazz Vespers Series, highlighting local jazz musicians or groups, on July 22 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. – a free early evening event open to all ages with refreshments provided.

This time, saxophonist David Rubel takes the stage, joined by Patrick Hewan on piano and Rob McBride on upright bass. Rubel is a graduate of both Humber College and University of Toronto jazz programs, has toured extensively at home and abroad, performing with Grammy and Juno Winners. His debut album Into the Dark will be released in November.

Hope United Church is located at 2550 Danforth Ave. More information can be found by calling 416-691-9682.