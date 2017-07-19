Music and art at Studio 888

Where there is music, there is art – and that’s certainly the case this month at Studio 888. The Queen East gallery is hosting a July Jazzfest Group Show July 13 to 30.

Featuring all local Beach artists – Beverly Allen, Blair Drawson, Donna Gordon, Nina Hod, Joyce Nelson, Pat Leary, Liz Russ, Dianne Shelton, Tanya Solonyka, Felicity Somerset, Lucie Sparham, Donna Volden, Karen Volden, Gail Williams – and a special Alcove Art showcase during Beaches Jazz Festival StreetFest July 28 and 29 with Marlene Pape and Felicity Somerset (as well as late hours: Studio 888 is open until 10:30 p.m. both nights of StreetFest).

Studio 888 is located at 2359 Queen St. E. and is open Wednesday to Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m., as well as by chance or by appointment. More information can be found at www.studio888.ca.