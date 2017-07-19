Nashville-based Beach musician returns to perform at Jazz Fest

Kate Gillespie PHOTO: Submitted

A fresh but familiar face is taking the Beaches Jazz Mainstage at Woodbine Park on Sunday, July 30 at noon.

Singer, songwriter and strummer Kate Gillespie grew up in the Beach and now attends university in Nashville, a fitting town for a talent that twinkles like hers. Her haunting new single, “I’ll Wait”, features make-you-shiver vocals, lyrics that stick in your head and tug at your heartstrings – and a serious string performance by Rowen Merrill to boot.

Gillespie’s July 30 acoustic set marks her first solo set at Beaches Jazz after years of performing with the local music school Discovery Through the Arts.

“I’m thrilled to not only be playing in Toronto again, but in the neighborhood I grew up in,” she said.

Her debut EP, Pink and Gold, featuring five original songs, is set for release early September.

Welcome her back to her home stage – and see more on the Beaches Jazz Fest here.

Listen to “I’ll Wait” here:





