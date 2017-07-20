Relief from group as lake levels drop

Lake levels have remained high due to an influx of rain this year. PHOTO: Kevin McIntyre

With Lake Ontario water levels having been over 30” higher than normal this spring, the Balmy Beach Canoe Club has discovered a few things: rubber boots are a fashion necessity, walking a plank carrying a boat is hard and, even though their sport requires flat water, there can actually be too much of a good thing.

The club’s athletes, some of whom compete for Canada or for Ontario, knew things were not normal when the docks broke loose and had to be roped to the land and the carpet in the boat shed began to float on 3 inches of water seeping in from the saturated ground.

Sandbagging, thanks to the Beaches Lions Club, kept the water out of the main building but the slime growing on the submerged patio had to be covered with large amounts of sand to prevent falls. Ramps had to be built to provide safe access to the docks. Other clubs that have been flooded out completely have also turned to Beach to help them out. Improvisation has been the key to keeping programs running.

Fortunately, the water has receded enough to welcome summer campers. A half-day canoe/kayak camp has begun and runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there is still space available.

The facility also hosts the Balmy Beach Sports Camp two afternoons a week so the place is always hopping. Information on both programs can be found at www.balmybeachcanoe.com.

Gaynor Reader is the treasurer at Balmy Beach Canoe Club.