Be the first to hear Melanie Peterson’s new EP, Two

Melanie Peterson PHOTO: Submitted

Queen East singer-songwriter Melanie Peterson invites the community to join her for the launch of her new EP, Two, at the Plein Air Concert Series garden pavilion outdoor stage, 345 Balliol St., on July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Peterson’s love-inspired lyrics and playful folk-pop style are the perfect summer mix – the Side A track “Been So Long”, a nod to new love and the second track, “Kiss Me Like You Mean It”, a take on how to help love last when the honeymoon phase is over. This latest EP draws on her previous recordings, all produced by Mitch Girio, who also plays guitar and sings backup for Peterson, alongside Peter Collins on bass and backing vocals.

Tickets for the outdoor show are $10 at the door, or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/agc-plein-air-concerts-present-melanie-peterson-folk-roots-tickets-35239897482.