Share your neighbourhood story

The Toronto Public Library Beaches Branch is hosting a storytelling series about the neighbourhood.

Kew Stories invites children and adults to join library staff as they share stories about the Beach neighbourhood and beyond.

Held in the library’s reading garden or in neighbouring Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., (look for the group on the day) on Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Feel free to bring your own story to share with others.

If it is raining the group will meet in the library’s program room at 2161 Queen St. E.