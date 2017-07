Suzi Wesson and Doug Balfour PHOTO: Submitted

Queen East venue Corks and Platters Wine Bar, 2220A Queen St. E., welcomes back the recently reunited Suzi Wesson and Doug Balfour for an intimate weekend residency, July 27 through 29 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The couple, who took the stage together once again a few years ago after a 30-year hiatus, performs a bubbly blend of jazz, blues, originals, standards – and surprises. No cover.