In Photos: Afrofest 2017

Organized by Music Africa, Afrofest, the largest free African music festival in North America, celebrated its 29th anniversary of promoting African music and culture in the heart of Toronto, Woodbine Park, on July 8 and 9. Check out these photos from the event.

