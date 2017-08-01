Beach Citizen of the Year: A look back

2012 Beach Citizen of the Year Thomas Neal, top left, stands with previous recipients. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Nominations are still open for the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year. The annual award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving our little corner of the city.

In case you need a bit of inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of some of the previous honorees.

By the way, don’t be afraid to think outside of the box or nominate someone you believe is an unsung hero.

Nominations are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. See Centre 55’s website for more information.

2016: John Ellis Long-time Beach resident John Ellis was thrilled when he got the call naming him Beach Citizen of the Year. Like many nominees before him, Ellis exemplifies an extraordinary dedication to bettering the community. “It’s a great thrill to be named Beach Citizen of the Year,” he said.

2015: Paul M. Babich Like most of the previous honourees, this year’s Citizen of the Year says he can’t quite understand why he deserves the title. As far as Paul M. Babich is concerned, he’s just doing what he does, organizing when things need to be organized, pitching in where he can, and helping out whenever he’s asked. 2014: Carole Stimmell She may be best known to many Beach Metro News readers as the editor of this publication for 16 years, but her name will be etched in stone at the Millennium Garden at Coxwell and Eastern for her work in the community. Carole Stimmell is the 2014 Beach Citizen of the Year. 2013: Suzanne Beard After sifting through many nominations and much deliberation by committee members, the 2013 Beach Citizen of the Year has been chosen. Lifelong Beacher Suzanne Beard was picked in large part due to her many years of service to Brownies and Girl Guides, as well as close to a decade of organizing with the Beach Interfaith Luncheon. 2102: Thomas Neal Thomas Neal has been chosen as the 2012 Beach Citizen of the Year. Neal came to the Beach 26 years ago, and has been a realtor for much of that time. 2011: Anne Butler The Beach Citizen of the Year Committee has selected Anne Butler to be the 2011 Beach Citizen of the Year. One of her nominators wrote: “Anne Butler has been a contributor to the life of the Beach for many years…” Other past Citizens are Gene Domagala, Glenn Cochrane, Ted Randal, Marie Perrotta, Arie Nerman, David Breech, Mary Christie, Joan Brent, Jean Cochrane, and Pat Silver.