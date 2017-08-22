Letters to the editor, Aug. 22, 2017

Public land used for private profit is cause for alarm

The use of public land for private profit is a growing concern in the Beach.

Tuggs Inc.’s contract [for land-use around the eastern beaches] is a long-standing issue, with the company’s permanent buildings bolstered by the addition of trailers, pop-up beer gardens and permitted hot dog and ice cream stands aplenty.

Add to that the kayak, board and bicycle rental trailers and shipping containers and one wonders if Lake Ontario will not totally vanish behind a wall of advertising.

Then, with developers forgiven their obligation to provide expensive parking for their new units, [local councillor] Mary-Margaret McMahon has determined that the very streets become the publicly-provided solution to their parking shortage.

Is anything to be left of the public areas our fore-fathers and -mothers bequeathed us?

Ernest Tucker

Stop picking on new businesses

This is in response to the story in the recent edition that stated some residents are upset about the pop-up kiosks along the beach, such as iPaddle (“Group wants new beach kiosk moved”, July 18, 2017).

In my optimism, I assumed that beach residents’ top concerns are the utter dearth of new businesses and the shocking number of vacancies in our neighbourhood — not how a tiny kiosk obstructs someone’s view.

This is NIMBY’ism at its worst.

I applaud brave new businesses like iPaddle who are opening up in the beach when, by any measure, the odds are stacked against them. Businesses like this are helping to build a community and bolster our area’s tiny, fragile economy. Good on them. The beach needs this entrepreneurial spirit desperately, in the face of the countless empty retail spaces in this area.

We should be encouraging and supporting these businesses.

Karen Cleveland