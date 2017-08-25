Nine days of public art planned for Main Squared festival

Area musician Bill MacLean entertains an adoring crowd at Main Square’s 100in1Day community fair Saturday, June 4, 2016. PHOTO: Anna Killen

East End Arts presents Main Squared, a free nine-day arts and community festival that will animate and explore the public square at the corner of Main Street and Danforth Avenue from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2017.

Blending contemporary art and community art projects, the Cultural Hotspot Festival will feature art installations, interactive activities, workshops, performances, and more.

Think: live music, life-size collage making, puppet performances, historical walks, and opportunities to explore the contemporary work of artists considering the historic idea of a “public square”, curated by Labspace Studio.

See the schedule at http://mainsquared.com/schedule/. Events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, 12 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 12 to 4 p.m.