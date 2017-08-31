Expect delays: Queen and Coxwell intersection will be closed for most of September

The intersection at Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue will be closed for most of September for roadwork and other improvements. PHOTO: Google Maps

School might be starting and summer hours might be ending, but construction season is still out in full force and local residents should expect delays.

The latest from the city: the intersection at Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue will be closed for most of September so that the city can complete track and road work.

From the morning of Monday, Sept. 4 through the evening of Sept. 29, the busy intersection will be closed in all directions “to allow for streetcar-track replacement, road and sidewalk repairs, and water distribution improvements. This work will reduce the risk of watermain breaks,” according to a notice posted by the city Aug. 30.

“Work on the project will take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight and some of the work will occur on a 24/7 basis to complete the project faster,” reads the notice. “The first few days of work will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete in the streetcar-track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m.”

Eastbound traffic on Queen Street will be detoured at Greenwood Avenue and all westbound traffic will be detoured at Kingston Road.

Southbound traffic on Coxwell Avenue will be detoured at Dundas Street East and northbound traffic will be detoured at Eastern Avenue, with only local traffic allowed, where permitted.

The city says it will be increasing signage in the area, and make changes to the signal timing on parallel roads to help manage traffic. Regardless, “road users should expect to encounter some delays and increased traffic on nearby roads.”

Nearby roads include Woodbine Ave., where bike lanes have just been installed. Some residents along that corridor are already worried about what the bike lanes will do to traffic on residential side streets.

Some TTC routes will see changes during the Queen and Coxwell closure, including the return of streetcars for a portion of the 501 route.

According to the TTC website:

501/301 Queen route:

Buses will operate on Queen Street between Neville Park Loop and the Queen/River Streets area (diverting both ways around the closed intersection via Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue).

Streetcars will operate on Queen Street between Connaught Avenue and Roncesvalles Avenue.

Queen service in the west end of the route will continue to operate with buses between Roncesvalles and Long Branch Loop due to other track work.

502 Downtowner and 503 Kingston routes:

Buses will replace streetcars and will divert around the closed intersection both ways via Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue.

Bus routes:

The 22A, 22B and 322 Coxwell routes that operate from Coxwell Station will be diverted a short distance via Dundas Street.