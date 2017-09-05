Entertainment Beat for Sept. 5, 2017

Kolin Stewart opens the Acoustic Harvest season Sept. 16 at Robinson Hall. PHOTO: Contributed

Scarborough Players opens its 2017/2018 season with On Golden Pond, a thriller by Ernst Thompson, opening Sept. 8 through Sept. 23.

Directed by Joseph van Veen in his directorial debut with the company, the play follows a retired couple who have spent their summers on Golden Pond for nearly 50 years. Norman and Ethel’s lives change when their grandson is left in their care for the summer. Featuring Chris Hardess, Kathy Tomlinson, Kerrie Lamb, Greg Nowlan, Will van der Zyl, and Fraser Schaffer.

Showtimes are Sept. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. and Sept. 10, 17 and 23 at 2 p.m. A wine and cheese reception follows the community theatre’s Sept. 8 opening performance, with an audience talk back scheduled for the Sept. 21 showing.

Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd. (at Markham Rd.), Contact the box office at 416-267- 9292 or online at www.theatrescarborough.com.

Kolin Stewart returns to the Robinson Hall stage Saturday, Sept. 16 with So Long Seven for the launch of Acoustic Harvest’s 21st year.

Stewart, after several years of successful co-writing and performing, is set to showcase some of his own music now. A lifelong student and explorer of music, Stewart’s sounds reflect his eclectic background and desire to put his own spin on traditional and experimental genres.

Acoustic group So Long Seven blends composition and improvisation to create a distinctly Canadian show. Using “guitar, violin, five-string banjo, and tablas, the group draws from folk, bluegrass, and world music, but with a strong jazz and improvisational focus.”

Acoustic Harvest’s Sept. 16 show starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 1512 Kingston Rd. (@ Manderley Drive, one block east of Warden Ave.) The venue is wheelchair accessible and parking is free. For tickets and more information call 416-729-7564 or visit www.acousticharvest.com.