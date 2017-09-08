7 things to do in the Beach this weekend

September 8, 2017 Beach Metro News
The East End is full of great parks and places to take in the beauty of nature. PHOTO: Ann Brokelman

School may be back in session, but considering the many events taking place this weekend, Sept. 8-10, 2017, summer fun isn’t over yet. If you’re tired from a busy back-to-school week, or just tired of driving to the cottage, take a break and keep it local. There are plenty of activities to keep you occupied right here at home.

6th Annual Toronto Beaches Film Festival

The Reindeer Belong to the Wind screens this weekend at the 2017 Toronto Beaches Film Festival.

Who needs TIFF when you have TBFF? Keep it local with this Beach-minded film festival, now in its sixth year and at a new location, the Beach United Church on Wineva at Queen. The thoughtful festival features panel discussions and special selections for kids.

If you’re still curious about TIFF, check out columnist Bernie Fletcher’s fall movie picks.

Beach Celtic Festival at Kew Gardens

Traditionally held on the weekend after Labour Day, Toronto’s only outdoor ceilidh started in 2004 by Sandy Graham – a first generation Scottish Canadian. When Sandy’s mum was passing away, she asked not to be mourned but to be celebrated. The event has now grown into a local tradition, celebrating the Scottish, Irish and Welsh diaspora who came to Canada to start a new life. Here’s Gary Richardson and Don Graham, Sandy’s brother, playing a tune on September 11, 2016. PHOTO: Edwin Luk

A Beach institution, the annual Beach Celtic Festival is a celebration of all things Scottish. It takes over Kew Gardens this weekend, Sept. 9 and 10. We hope you like plaid and pipes with your park hangs.

Get Arty with Studio 888

 While you’re in the Queen Street East ‘hood, stop by Studio 888 for the opening of their September show.

Woodbine Bike Lanes Opening Party

Parking added north of Woodbine is part of an attempt to revive a long-suffering retail strip.

If you’re on the love ‘em side of the now familiar bike lane debate, or if you’ve been wondering what all of the fuss is about, this is the party for you. The new Woodbine bike lanes are officially open, and the ribbon cutting and celebration is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Danforth and Woodbine. Looking for some context on the lanes? Columnist Stephen Wickens breaks it down.

 Walk or Cycle for a Cause

Meighan and Jonathan Miles with their daughter Rachel at the Miles for Smiles bike-a-thon September 10, 2016 at Duke of Connaught Public School. The event is in support of The Noah Winston Miles foundation, a legacy to honour the life of Noah, who died suddenly earlier this year. The foundation raises money to support anti-bullying initiatives. PHOTO: Jessica Dybenko

The Parkinson SuperWalk and Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope both take place along the eastern beaches this weekend. The Miles for Smiles bike-a-thon takes place at Duke of Connaught P.S. on Saturday afternoon.

Rummage

Get creative with light fixtures and found materials. PHOTO: Christine Roberts

If you can’t make it out of town to go antiquing this weekend, why not look for goodies closer to home? There is a fall rummage sale at Main Street Terrace this Saturday, and the Leslieville Flea on Sunday (details in our community calendar). Before you go, get some tips on how to spruce up your house on a budget in this column by Christine Roberts.

Find beauty close to home at Rosetta McClain Gardens

A monarch on a Mexican Sunflower at Rosetta McClain Gardens. PHOTO: Ann Brokelman

You don’t have to leave the city to experience the beauty of nature, writes wildlife columnist Ann Brokelman in her latest column.

