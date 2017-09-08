7 things to do in the Beach this weekend

School may be back in session, but considering the many events taking place this weekend, Sept. 8-10, 2017, summer fun isn’t over yet. If you’re tired from a busy back-to-school week, or just tired of driving to the cottage, take a break and keep it local. There are plenty of activities to keep you occupied right here at home.
6th Annual Toronto Beaches Film Festival
Who needs TIFF when you have TBFF? Keep it local with this Beach-minded film festival, now in its sixth year and at a new location, the Beach United Church on Wineva at Queen. The thoughtful festival features panel discussions and special selections for kids.
If you’re still curious about TIFF, check out columnist Bernie Fletcher’s fall movie picks.
Beach Celtic Festival at Kew Gardens
A Beach institution, the annual Beach Celtic Festival is a celebration of all things Scottish. It takes over Kew Gardens this weekend, Sept. 9 and 10. We hope you like plaid and pipes with your park hangs.
Get Arty with Studio 888
While you're in the Queen Street East 'hood, stop by Studio 888 for the opening of their September show on Saturday (Sep 9) 2 – 4:30 celebrating Gail & Marlene's show at 2359 Queen E (at foot of Spruce Hill). Show up til Oct 1st.
While you’re in the Queen Street East ‘hood, stop by Studio 888 for the opening of their September show.
Woodbine Bike Lanes Opening Party
If you’re on the love ‘em side of the now familiar bike lane debate, or if you’ve been wondering what all of the fuss is about, this is the party for you. The new Woodbine bike lanes are officially open, and the ribbon cutting and celebration is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Danforth and Woodbine. Looking for some context on the lanes? Columnist Stephen Wickens breaks it down.
Walk or Cycle for a Cause
The Parkinson SuperWalk and Ovarian Cancer Walk of Hope both take place along the eastern beaches this weekend. The Miles for Smiles bike-a-thon takes place at Duke of Connaught P.S. on Saturday afternoon.
Rummage
If you can’t make it out of town to go antiquing this weekend, why not look for goodies closer to home? There is a fall rummage sale at Main Street Terrace this Saturday, and the Leslieville Flea on Sunday (details in our community calendar). Before you go, get some tips on how to spruce up your house on a budget in this column by Christine Roberts.
Find beauty close to home at Rosetta McClain Gardens
You don’t have to leave the city to experience the beauty of nature, writes wildlife columnist Ann Brokelman in her latest column.
