7 things to do in the Beach this weekend

The East End is full of great parks and places to take in the beauty of nature.

The East End is full of great parks and places to take in the beauty of nature. PHOTO: Ann Brokelman

School may be back in session, but considering the many events taking place this weekend, Sept. 8-10, 2017, summer fun isn’t over yet. If you’re tired from a busy back-to-school week, or just tired of driving to the cottage, take a break and keep it local. There are plenty of activities to keep you occupied right here at home.

6th Annual Toronto Beaches Film Festival

Who needs TIFF when you have TBFF? Keep it local with this Beach-minded film festival, now in its sixth year and at a new location, the Beach United Church on Wineva at Queen. The thoughtful festival features panel discussions and special selections for kids.

If you’re still curious about TIFF, check out columnist Bernie Fletcher’s fall movie picks.