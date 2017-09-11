Deja Views for Sept. 5, 2017

Did you know that the Beach was used as a backdrop in the classic movie ‘The Black Stallion’?
In this scene, the stallion escapes from a barn and runs through the neighbourhood – Kenilworth Avenue to be more precise. The critically-acclaimed movie was released in 1979, so my guess would be that this scene was shot the year before. Would you like to share an old photograph with our readers? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.
