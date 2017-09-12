Curl up with Last of the Curlews – and join the discussion

Calling all bookworms: There is still time to pick up a copy of Last of the Curlews, this year’s Beaches Reads and the subject of an upcoming talk at the Taylor Memorial Branch Library, 1440 Kingston Rd., on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.
CBC Radio Host Tom Allen and The Great Escape Bookstore’s Katya Nosko will lead the discussion of the book, authored by Beach resident Fred Bodsworth.
Bodsworth, who died in 2012, was a famed nature novelist and all-around upstanding local citizen.
The free Toronto Public Library book discussion is a lead-up to the Kingston Road Village Concert Series performance, based on the book and featuring Tom Allen and Friends, Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church.
