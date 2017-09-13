5 artists to see at the 9th annual Danforth East Arts Fair

"Just For You" by Kaia'tanoron Dumoulin, one of the Danforth East Arts Fair's Emerging Artists for 2017. PHOTO: Kaia'tanoron Dumoulin

Art is returning to East Lynn Park this weekend, Sept. 16 and 17.

The Danforth East Community Association’s ninth-annual Danforth East Arts Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park at 1949 Danforth Ave. both days and will feature live music, food, and art across multiple mediums.

Drawings, acrylics, ceramics—whatever form the art takes, all the works on display share certain qualities, volunteer and artist Julie Glick suggests.

“We want everything to be very individual and handmade,” she said.

Dave Rheaume

The filmic and often-wintry scenes depicted in Dave Rheaume’s award-winning acrylic paintings reflect his experience as a television director and editor.

Mika Sato

Mika Sato combines plants and pottery in her living works, which have been featured in the Toronto Star and sprouted in numerous art shows.

Kaia’tanoron Dumoulin

One of the fair’s two jury-selected Emerging Artists, Mohawk illustrator and OCAD University student Kaia’tanoron Dumoulin earned Fine Arts and Illustration & Design diplomas at Dawson College in Montreal.

Julie Glick

A repeat volunteer at the annual fair, Julie Glick is showing oil paintings and clay work. Her variegated stone balloons are large porcelain forms perched atop steel rods, a way to bring art to the garden.

Maria Drazilov

Some photographers try to capture a moment exactly, whereas multi-disciplinary artist Maria Drazilov doesn’t shy away from digital alteration. Rather, she creates new pixel paintings in the process.

For more on the event, visit http://deca-arts.ca/.