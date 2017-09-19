Changing Woodbine waste pickup times not an easy task for officials

Changing the Woodbine garbage collection route could have scheduling implications for other routes, but the city says they are monitoring the impacts of the new bike lanes on curbside waste pickup. PHOTO: Stephen Wickens

The City of Toronto may change curbside garbage collection times along Woodbine Avenue, where newly installed bike lanes have reduced traffic to two lanes from O’Connor Drive to Queen Street East, Beach Metro has learned.

“We will be monitoring the impact of the bike lanes on Woodbine Avenue and as required make necessary changes to alter collection times on Woodbine off the peak hours, where appropriate and possible,” the city said in a statement.

Efforts are made to start collecting curbside garbage along arterial roads right after 7 a.m., the earliest time permitted by city by-law, to avoid rush hour traffic and busy school zones.

But factors such as construction and vehicle break downs can cause delays, a city spokesperson suggested.

Woodbine also happens to be the safest, most direct route the city’s collection trucks can take to Bermondsey Transfer Station, a dropoff point.

“As a result, changing the route could have major scheduling implications, and could result in increased safety concerns,” the spokesperson explained.

Woodbine curbside garbage is collected north of the Canadian National Railway tracks on Fridays and south of the rails on Tuesdays.

“Woodbine Avenue is not suitable for night collection, as it is mainly residential and night collection would result in noise issues for residents,” said the spokesperson.

The city noted that transportation services and solid waste management services have been working closely throughout the consultations and installation of the bike lanes.

Ward 32 councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon has said the contentious bike lanes could be “tweaked” but they are here to stay.

With files from Anna Killen.