Community celebrates 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year

Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, delivers a speech at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017. PHOTO: Josh Sherman

Members of the Beach community gathered on an unseasonably warm Sunday, Sept. 24 to celebrate Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year.

The ceremony, held in the Millennium Garden on the north end of Woodbine Park, saw a parade of past citizens, speeches and the unveiling of this year’s plaque.

The annual award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving our little corner of the city and is sponsored by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club, and Beach Metro Community News.