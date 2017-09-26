Community celebrates 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year

September 26, 2017
Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, delivers a speech at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017. PHOTO: Josh Sherman

Members of the Beach community gathered on an unseasonably warm Sunday, Sept. 24 to celebrate Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year.

The ceremony, held in the Millennium Garden on the north end of Woodbine Park, saw a parade of past citizens, speeches and the unveiling of this year’s plaque.

The annual award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving our little corner of the city and is sponsored by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club, and Beach Metro Community News.

Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, shakes hands with 2016 Beach Citizen of the Year, John Ellis, at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017.
Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, with wife Leigh and former Beach Citizen of the Year Pat Silver, at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017.
Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, embraces his wife, Leigh, at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017.
Jason Balgopal (second from the bottom left), 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, poses at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017 with friends, family and past Beach Citizens of the Year.
Jason Balgopal (left), the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, celebrates at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017 with friends, family and past Citizens.
email

Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.

Click here for our commenting guidelines.

Leave a Reply

*