Beaches-East York MPP Arthur Potts confirmed running for reelection

Beaches-East York Liberal MPP Arthur Potts uses a Presto card to tap through the gates at the official opening of the Main Street Presto fare gates April 8, 2016. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

Beaches–East York Liberal MPP Arthur Potts is running for a second term in next year’s provincial election.

Potts was confirmed as the local Ontario Liberal nominee at a Sept. 26 party meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road.

“It’s an honour for me to serve the residents of Beaches–East York, and I want to thank the people, business owners and community groups of this riding for their support, encouragement and friendship. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve that I’ve had so far, and I’m excited and energized for the campaign ahead,” said Potts in a statement, which complimented Premier Kathleen Wynne’s “bold, progressive leadership.”

Potts has been a member of provincial parliament since June 2014, when he ousted NDP incumbent Michael Prue in a tight race.

Potts has introduced three private member bills under Wynne’s Liberal majority government. The first protects employee tips and gratuities, the second bans expiration dates on loyalty reward programs, and the third created the provincial Men’s Health Awareness Week.

The provincial election is set for June 7, 2018.

There’s no official word yet on who will be the NDP candidate for Beaches-East York, with a party spokesperson telling Beach Metro earlier this month that the candidate search process is still underway.