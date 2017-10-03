On Kingston Road, restoration work continues on Cliffside murals

Blinc Studio's John Nobrega works on restoring one of the Mural Routes murals at 2340 Kingston Road in Cliffside. PHOTOS: Phil Lameira

Using money from both the City of Toronto and the local community, Mural Routes, a member-based not-for-profit arts service organization, has been restoring some of the murals along Kingston Road in Cliffside, with the help of Blinc Studio. Mural Routes is hoping to get more funding to complete the work on all murals in the area.