During legion week, local kids learn from veterans at the legion on Dawes Road

The Royal Canadian Legion, East Toronto Branch 11 on Dawes Road opened its doors for the 2017 Legion Week, Sept. 18 to 22, welcoming over 300 students into the space. Students were invited to check out historical memorabilia and displays, try on uniforms, and visit with veterans.

Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.