Deva Views: Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East

Coxwell Avenue Loop, looking northward across Queen Street -- Aug. 10, 1940 PHOTO: Toronto Transit Commission / Library and Archives Canada

This archival photograph was taken in the late summer of 1940. The view is looking north on Coxwell Avenue by Queen Street East – an intersection that has been closed through most of September.

