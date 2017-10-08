All Beachers Great and Small: Bill Suddick at Cobalt Gallery

Says longtime Beach Metro cartoonist Bill Suddick of this old cartoon, “It’s actually a caricature of the late Larry Zolf, former Beach resident and CBC personality. He liked to comment on my cartoons about dogs in the Beach. So, I decided to put him in primer on how to be a ‘Beacher.’” CARTOON: Bill Suddick

Local cartoonist Bill Suddick hosts a retrospective at Kingston Road’s Cobalt Gallery, 870 Kingston Rd, Oct. 14 to Nov. 12.

“All Beachers Great and Small” represents over 35 years of Beach Metro News cartoons, along with some other new works that reflect his more recent foray into fine art.

Aside from drawing editorial cartoons documenting life by the lake for this paper, Suddick has been a freelance illustrator for the Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, Reader’s Digest, Chickadee Magazine, TV Ontario and many more publications, advertising agencies and art studios.

He has also been an art instructor at schools like Seneca College, The Haliburton School of Arts and OCADU for well over 25 years.

A reception and meet and greet with your friendly neighbourhood cartoonist will take place Saturday Oct. 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Ahead of the show, enjoy a small selection of Suddick’s Take from past issues of Beach Metro News: