Malvern students march at annual Red and Black day

Malvern Collegiate Institute students march along Gerrard Street towards Birchmount Stadium on Oct. 5, 2017 for annual Red and Black Day festivities. PHOTO: Josh Sherman

Malvern Collegiate Institute’s school spirit shone bright at this year’s annual Red and Black Day on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The day began with a pep rally and parade along Gerrard Street East to Birchmount Stadium for an afternoon of sports and competition under a blazing sun. As is tradition, the marching band lead the way and students were encouraged to cheer and show their school spirit.