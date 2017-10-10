Meeting tonight: Where is the best spot for a local police station?

Toronto Police Services and the city are looking for feedback on proposed sites for a merged 54 and 55 Division. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

The first of two community consultation meetings about the future site of a merged 54 and 55 Division of Toronto Police Services will be held tonight at the East York Civic Centre.

The meetings, one in the 54 Division catchment and one in the 55 Division catchment, will see TPS and city representatives present and explain the criteria for site selection and ask for feedback on the three shortlisted sites for the amalgamated divisions. The meetings also aim to “understand the community’s vision for a modern police station and how it fits with the three shortlisted sites,” according to the project’s website.

The three properties to be considered are the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.; the Danforth TTC garage, 1627 Danforth Ave.; and the current 55 Division police station, 101 Coxwell Ave.

The neighbourhood group DECA has noted some of its members have concerns with the 5-acre TTC site at Coxwell and Danforth being transformed into a police station, as it is “one of only two in the DECA area with significant potential for creating the type of multi-use hub that the community will need for revitalization.”

Tonight’s meeting runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell.

A second meeting will be held next Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the S.H. Armstrong Community Centre at 56 Woodfield Rd. from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m.