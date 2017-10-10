Toronto and East York Community Council to consider two condo proposals

A seven-storey condo and retail development is proposed for this corner of Kingston Road and Main Street. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

A rezoning application for a seven-storey development proposal at Kingston and Main is heading to Toronto and East York Community Council Oct. 17.

The application, for 650-652 Kingston Road and 2 Main Street (the northwest corner of Kingston and Main), would contain 56 residential units.

There are 11 rental units on the site which the applicant, Hunter and Associates, is proposing to replace with units of similar size and type.

A public meeting on the development was held in February 2016. At that time, the proposal was for 75 units.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. at city hall.

The application for a new co-op apartment building at Coxwell Ave. and Gerrard St. E. is also up for discussion at the community council meeting.

To let the city know what you think about either of these developments, or to address community council in person, contact the city clerk at teycc@toronto.ca.