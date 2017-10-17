Danforth planning work continues as new community group forms

A rendering of what new Danforth developments could look like. PHOTO: City of Toronto

City staff continue to seek community feedback on the future of Danforth East.

An online feedback form is now live on the Danforth Avenue Planning Study website, along with materials and summaries from past presentations. Stakeholder and community meetings have been taking place over the past year as the city aims to review and update the area’s planning guidelines and get ahead of anticipated development using local input to guide and manage growth.

The review considers the stretch of Danforth between Coxwell and Victoria Park Avenues.

See the study’s online hub at: https://web.toronto.ca/city-government/planning-development/planning-studies-initiatives/danforth-avenue-planning-study/

Meanwhile, a new community association has been created in the neighbourhood.

The Danforth Village Community Association “hopes to engage the many diverse members of our neighbourhood in an ongoing conversation about our future,” reads a release sent out by the new group last week.

The non-partisan group plans to cover the area from Westlake Drive to Victoria Park Avenues and from Dentonia Park to the railroad tracks “excepting any areas already engaged by other groups.”

Founding board members are Nasima Akterc from Bangladeshi-Canadian Community Services, Danforth tenants Gerry Dunn, Diane Gordon and Caterina Lazzarino, planning lawyer Phil Pothen, and Brian Stevens, minister of Hope United Church at Main and Danforth.

“We want to promote a balanced development of the Danforth Village, so that everyone can benefit from the coming changes,” writes the group. “That means that along with condos, there should also be affordable rentals; that the existing community retail shops are not displaced by high-rent ones; and that our community is a walkable community.”

The association is open to anyone who agrees with the group’s basic principles and cares about the Danforth Village’s future, including homeowners, business owners, or shoppers and neighbours.