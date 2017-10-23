In Photos: Toronto Waterfront Marathon hits the Beach

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon crisscrossed the city Sunday, Oct. 22, boosting neighbourhoods and raising millions of dollars for charity. The annual race is the grand finale of the 7-race Canada Running Series, and the country’s flagship big-city running event. In the Beach, spectators lined up along Lakeshore and Queen East to cheer on the runners and pass out water as they approached and passed the halfway turnaround point. Here’s a peek at celebration that took place at the Woodbine Park/Ashbridges Bay water station.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.