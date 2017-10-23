In Photos: Toronto Waterfront Marathon hits the Beach

Runners on Lakeshore enter the Beach neighbourhood during the 2017 Toronto Waterfront Marathon Oct. 22. PHOTO: Edwin Luk

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon crisscrossed the city Sunday, Oct. 22, boosting neighbourhoods and raising millions of dollars for charity. The annual race is the grand finale of the 7-race Canada Running Series, and the country’s flagship big-city running event. In the Beach, spectators lined up along Lakeshore and Queen East to cheer on the runners and pass out water as they approached and passed the halfway turnaround point. Here’s a peek at celebration that took place at the Woodbine Park/Ashbridges Bay water station.