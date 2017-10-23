In Photos: Toronto Waterfront Marathon hits the Beach

October 23, 2017 Edwin Luk
Runners on Lakeshore enter the Beach neighbourhood during the 2017 Toronto Waterfront Marathon Oct. 22. PHOTO: Edwin Luk

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon crisscrossed the city Sunday, Oct. 22, boosting neighbourhoods and raising millions of dollars for charity. The annual race is the grand finale of the 7-race Canada Running Series, and the country’s flagship big-city running event. In the Beach, spectators lined up along Lakeshore and Queen East to cheer on the runners and pass out water as they approached and passed the halfway turnaround point. Here’s a peek at celebration that took place at the Woodbine Park/Ashbridges Bay water station.

Kenyan runner Philemon Rono sets the new record for the fastest marathon run on Canada soil at 2:06:51. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Runners on Lakeshore enter the Beach neighbourhood. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
The cheerleaders from Supreme Cheerleading lead the cheers. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Noel Guy of Longboat Roadrunners ran as a pacer to match the late Ed Whitlock’s world record time of 3:15:54 for the 80-85 age group. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Haeun Jeong & Daeun Oh cheering the runners at Woodbine Park. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
The crew from After Breast Cancer charity. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Runners on Lakeshore enter the Beach neighbourhood while Supreme Cheerleading cheers them on. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Runners on Lakeshore. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
Ethiopian Marta Megra would go on to win the women’s title with a time of 2:28:17. PHOTO: Edwin Luk
