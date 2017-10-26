4 frightful things to do in and around the Beach this weekend

Beach Metro News reader and former columnist Lorie Murdoch sent in this photo she recently found. It was taken at Queen Street East and Lee Avenue on Oct. 19, 1996. Murdoch lives in Hamilton now, but keeps in touch with the neighbourhood through her son, who still lives here. "That saying 'Once a Beacher, always a Beacher' is so true!" she says. PHOTO: Lorie Murdoch

Happy Halloween weekend! If you’re looking for a place to show off your spooky or sassy costume, you’re in luck. There are plenty of costume-friendly events around the neighbourhood this weekend. But make sure to save some Halloween spirit for the pumpkin parades planned for area parks post-Halloween night.

Halloween on Queen

For the fifth year in a row, the Beach Village BIA is hosting Halloween on Queen, with the participation of Queen Street businesses and hubs at Kew Gardens and Ivan Forrest Gardens. Dress to impress (there’s the annual costume contest), save room for treats, and get ready for games, crafts, and eerie entertainment. From 12 to 4 p.m.

Tour the Neighbourhood’s Best Decorated

The Beach neighbourhood is feeling the Halloween spirit, with some households going the decorating distance. From Gerrard and Woodbine to Kingston Road and Fallingbrook to Avion Avenue, near Queen and Glen Manor, to a devilish inflatable on Silver Birch south of Queen, there are plenty of houses to provide a howl of a Halloween tour. After dark, don’t forget to stop by Rotten Ronnie’s Haunt in Cliffside, with proceeds to Variety Village, at Where are your favourite haunts? Let us know in the comments!

Fear Factory

A terrifying tradition, the annual Fear Factory at the Beaches Rec Centre on Williamson Road never fails to impress — and it’s for a good cause. Open Friday 7-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-3 p.m. Free admission with food donation.

Future Theatre Festival

There are still a few opportunities to check out the inaugural Future Theatre Festival from Seven Siblings Theatre at the Attic Arts Hub Theatre at Queen and Greenwood. Three innovative, provocative new Canadian plays with a focus on the futuristic, and a Halloween party on Saturday night to boot.

Happy haunting!