Deja Views: Wheeler and Juniper Avenues

The intersection of Wheeler and Juniper in 1924. PHOTO: City of Toronto Archives Series 372_it0538

This interesting – and muddy – view of the intersection at Wheeler and Juniper Avenues show just how rugged the roads were back in 1924. I don’t know how a car could ever get up to Kingston Road in the rain or snow.

