After criticism, Toronto police delete Facebook post detailing ‘anti-Trudeau protest’

A social media post shared from the 55 Division Facebook page has been deleted due to “inflammatory language,” Toronto Police Service has said.
The post was about an alleged “anti-Trudeau protest” scheduled for noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Kew Gardens and a block party that had been arranged in response by the groups East Enders Against Racism, SAFE: Solidarity Against Fascism Everywhere, and Toronto IWW General Defence Committee Local 28.
“In the ever-so-reliable social media world, the protest began being spread as a White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi & Fascist protest,” the since-deleted 55 Division post said. “In response to the protest having these dynamics, counter protests were planned by various opposition groups; Communists & Socialists etc.”
“Police have monitored the issue since we became aware of the proposed protest and continue to do so.”
According to media reports, the anti-Trudeau protest was promoted online by Kevin Goudreau, chairman of the Canadian Nationalist Front, a White nationalist organization calling for immigration reform and a “return to Canada’s original ethnic demographics.”
TPS Const. Michelle Flannery confirmed the 55 Division post had been removed.
“It (the post) was removed because of some inflammatory language,” said Flannery.
She said she “cannot speak to” whether the inflammatory language was contained in the post itself or in the comments, many of which were critical, that followed.
Flannery added that “each division is responsible for their own Facebook posts” but that there was “direction to have it replaced.”
In cases like this, direction would have come from high-ranking Toronto Police Service staff, Flannery explained.
Before its removal, a copy of the post had been shared from the Facebook account belonging to Jonathan Morrice, 55 Division’s crime prevention officer, to a local community group, drawing criticism for its wording. Facebook users shared the post dozens of times to various community and private pages.
After its deletion, a new post apologizing for using “misleading” language and offending readers has been shared from the 55 Division Facebook page.
“55 Division works closely with the community to ensure our public areas are safe for everyone and that includes everyone’s right to a peaceful and lawful protest,” the follow-up post, published around 1:30 p.m., stated.
“My previous post used language that was misleading and was a follow up to a specific previous thread. It offended some readers. I apologize for that,” the post continued. “Police will continue to do what they can to ensure a safe & secure event for everyone who attends.”
The deleted post from Toronto police said the south side of Queen Street East was going to be closed to parking from Bellefair Avenue to Lee Avenue during the event.
Const. Morrice did not respond to a call requesting comment.
3 comments
No matter how it is said, portrayed or written. It is always considered sensitive or offensive when facing racial issues when one particular group is identified by Social Media. I think it is unfair that the Police have to take down post such as this. While there are Tons of civilians that abuse Social Media with far more derogatory comments. I understand they are considers leaders but they (Police) should not be facing such harsh criticism. Whit supremacy issues as identified is a hidden agenda that should be identified more often. I support our Toronto Police Organization no matter the beliefs of others.
Let’s not throw out the baby with the bath water. I know Constable Jon Morrice and he is a wonderful man and has been of great service to our community. It is so easy to fall into the abyss of social media and the cowards that inhabit it. Whatever you say will be misconstrued and twisted. Fortunately we know Jon and we accept his retraction and his heartfelt apology. End of story !!
I’m sorry but where is the quote of the supposed “inflammatory language”??
I read nothing that was inflammatory! Political correctness is killing freedom of speech and will be our downfall.
The people whined about the post need to get a life and some thicker skin. Utterly ridiculous.