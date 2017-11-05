New farmers’ market at Community Centre 55 starts today

Locally-grown and produced food is the focus of the new market. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

A new farmers’ market is sprouting up in the Upper Beach.

Market 55, a collaboration between local entrepreneur Fiona Bramzel, Toronto farmers’ market veteran Tessa Paucha, and Community Centre 55 launches Sunday, Nov. 5 at 97 Main Street.

The year-round Sunday morning market begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. indoors at Centre 55 through May, and then outdoors to the parking lot when the weather warms up.

Locally-grown food is the focus of the small market, with 10-15 vendors offering items like cheese, pork, sausages, eggs, produce, coffee and market favourites like fermented and baked goods to start.

Bramzel, who owns The Main Food Company near Main and Gerrard, said she is in talks to have a food truck parked outside, as well.

The market will be in full swing on Nov. 26 for the annual Community Centre 55 Santa Claus Parade, with vendors encouraged to stay around through the afternoon for pictures with Santa, refreshments and crafts for the children.