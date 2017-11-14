Council greenlights Main and Danforth intersection study

The city is going to study the Main and Danforth intersection as development talk intensifies. PHOTO: David Van Dyke

Toronto city council heard several items from Ward 32 over Nov. 7 to 9, including one about a much-talked-about high-rise at Main and Danforth.

Council adopted an item that recommended city staff launch and complete a study, including a related public consultation, of the area around the Main Street and Danforth Avenue intersection before making a decision about a proposal for a 30-storey mixed-use condo tower at 286-292 Main St.

Ward 32 Counc. Mary-Margaret McMahon said the study, which would be undertaken concurrently with the development application process, is important because of Main and Danforth’s status as what she calls “essentially a mobility hub.”

“It’s one of the few areas of the city that has that much transit, you know, outside of Union Station really,” said McMahon. “So we always want to have density along subway corridor and whatnot… but what does that mean actually, so that’s what we’re looking to figure out.”

Tribute Communities, which has partnered with Greybrook Realty Partners on the project, has previously stated it wants its application to be considered against “existing policies and guidelines.”

Council also greenlit a rezoning application for the lots comprising 355 and 363 Coxwell Ave. north of Gerrard Street East.

The rezoning was needed to allow a proposal by Innstead, a non-profit housing cooperative, for a six-storey mixed-use building including 33 residential co-op units as well as retail and office space.

“We haven’t had a lot of affordable housing being built in the ward, and we want more of it,” said McMahon.

By-law amendments were given the go-ahead, with amendments, for the lands at 650-652 Kingston Rd. and 2 Main St., where a seven-storey mixed-use building encompassing 68 residential units by Hunter and Associates has been proposed.

The amended item includes a requirement that the applicant alters its plans to allow for waste pickup. “That was just because it’s a tight space for the garbage loading zones that we require,” McMahon explained.

An item related to the Woodbine bike lanes, which were recently installed from Queen Street East to O’Connor Drive, was also on the agenda.

To ease congestion at the intersection of Woodbine and Kingston Road, staff proposed extending left-turn prohibition hours on Woodbine at Kingston for both northbound and southbound traffic, adding an extra hour to the end of morning and evening rush hours. Council adopted the item.

Programming, including swimming lessons and drop-in swimming, at S.H. Armstrong Community Centre Pool can continue from January to March 2018. An item recommending this can be paid for with savings resulting from two Toronto District School Board pool closures was passed.