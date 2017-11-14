Deja Views: Woodbine and Cassels

Woodbine and Cassels Avenues, 1922. PHOTO: City of Toronto Archives, Series 372 Item 427

This grand house sits at the northeast corner of Woodbine and Cassels Avenues. The archival photograph was taken in the fall of 1922—or, you could say, 95 years before bicycle lanes were installed.

Do you have an old photograph you’d like to share? Please email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.