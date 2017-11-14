Entertainment Beat for Nov. 14, 2017

Boreal performs on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Robinson Hall. PHOTO: Contributed

Acoustic Harvest, East Toronto’s folk and roots music series, presents Boreal on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Robinson Hall, St. Nicholas Anglican Church on Kingston Road.

Guelph songstresses Jude Vadala, Tannis Slimmon and Katherine Wheatley take a break from their individual schedules to tour together as Boreal each November and December. The limited engagement focuses on the songs of the season, with both old and new winter-themed works and holiday classics, in harmony. Songs for the Snowy Season brings to life their CD, Winter’s Welcome.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. St. Nicholas Anglican Church is located at 1512 Kingston Rd. (at Manderley Drive, one block east of Warden Avenue) and is wheelchair accessible with free parking. Tickets at the door or online at www.acousticharvest.ca. More info at 416-729-7564.

Zoomer radio personality and fashion consultant Marilyn Wetston, known as “The Wardrobe Doctor”, is coming to Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., for a free fashion show on Friday, Nov. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Weston’s business is helping women choose clothes that are right for their personalities and body types, or reworking current wardrobe pieces to make the old new again. She’ll be on hand at the community centre to help attendees pick pieces to refresh their closets. Refreshments will be served.

Cantemus Singers, directed by Michael Erdman, present Nowell, Noël, Christmas carols, motets, and Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s lively Messe de Minuit pour Noël (1965), on Nov. 25 and 26.

The annual program is a benefit concert for Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas campaign that provides food and toys to families in Toronto’s east end.

This year’s selection features Charpentier’s “enchanting use of noëls in the actual music of the Mass … with a selection of carols and motets by English Renaissance and later composers, including “Hodie nobis coelorum” by Thomas Tallis, and William Byrd’s “Hodie Christus Natus Est”. The Cantamus Singers are joined by organist David Sandall.

The concerts take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 10 Trinity Sq. (behind the Eaton Centre), and, for the local crowd, on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, 70 Silver Birch Ave. at Queen St. East.

Tickets are $20 general admission, with children under 12 free, available at Centre 55, 97 Main St., at the door, or by calling 416-578-6602 to have tickets set aside for pick-up.

For additional information about the concerts, please contact us at 416 578 6602, or visit www.cantemus.ca.

For those who weren’t able to make it to the Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema on Bloor for a screening of California Typewriter, starring local typewriter aficionado Martin Howard, there are two opportunities to watch the film closer to home.

California Typewriter, which follows Howard on his search for a rare typewriter and includes interviews with other typewriter lovers like Tom Hanks and John Mayer, screens at the Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen St. E., later this month.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m., Howard will be at the screening with a display of 19th century typewriters. The film screens again the next evening, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to watch the film’s trailer, visit www.californiatypewritermovie.com.

Canadian performers Murray McLauchlan, Tabby Johnson, and Julian Taylor are just three of the headliners set to take the stage for the Riverdale Share Concert 25th anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave., at 3 p.m.

This year’s concert, which benefits East Toronto non-profits like the Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Service, East York Foundation Seniors Christmas Dinner, Kennedy House Shelter, Ralph Thornton Community Centre and the South Riverdale Child Parent Centre, will feature 20 performances in all, with the full slate announced in the coming weeks. The City of Toronto’s “Music Man”, aka the Music Sector Development Officer, Mike Tanner will emcee the event.

This year’s goal is to raise over $50,000 and truckloads of food in one afternoon. For more information, visit www.riverdaleshare.com.