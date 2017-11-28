Beach Arts Scene for Nov. 28, 2017

‘Purple Passion’ by Beach Guild of Fine Arts artist DeAnne Lamirande. PHOTO: Contributed

The Beach Guild of Fine Arts hosts a Christmas Gift and Art Show on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Gardener’s Cottage at the foot of Lee Ave.

Featuring locally-made gifts, cards, art and ornaments, the show is open during the Lions tree lighting festivities at Kew Gardens and is the first holiday-themed show at the Gardener’s Cottage for the guild.

Open Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ceramic artist Karen Franzen’s holiday show is happening again this year — but this time, visitors to the festive weekend show get two Karens for the price of one. That’s because artist and musician Karen Leslie Hall is also opening up her home for the show, set for Dec. 8 to 10 near Coxwell and Gerrard.

The two-stop studio tour features handmade gifts, ceramics, jewellery, fine art and fibre art.

Open Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 5 p.m. at 3 Wembley Dr. and 43 Robbins Ave. For more information and to view artwork, visit www.karenfranzen.com.