Deja Views: Toronto Beaches Branch Public Library

Our much loved library at Lee Avenue and Queen Street East in 1979, before it was renovated and expanded, and today. Do you have a photo you’d like to share with our readers? Email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.

