This weekend: Crafts for a cause at Dawes Road Legion

The “8th of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale” builds on local volunteer Vicky Tsorlinis’ seven years organizing a holiday craft show and fundraiser for Malvern. PHOTO: Beach Metro News file

A new holiday craft show has a familiar tone.

The “8th of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale” builds on local volunteer Vicky Tsorlinis’ seven years organizing a holiday craft show and fundraiser for Malvern. Her children graduated, she’s no longer on the parent council, but she wanted to continue her fundraising work for students and other teenagers and families in the community in a broader capacity.

“I can’t do work directly for the school … but I wanted to still facilitate help for teenagers, which is the work I love,” said Tsorlinis.

The not-for-profit craft show will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Its proceeds will go to Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Services, a local organization that provides long-term psychotherapy and counselling for high-risk, vulnerable youth and families in Toronto.

“I’m so excited that Blake Boultbee is going to be the recipient,” said Tsorlinis, who this year was awarded a 2017 Volunteer Legacy Award for her service to the community.

The craft show will feature 45 craft and food vendors, prizes, and live entertainment from local musician Brad Alexander.