Deja Views: St. John’s Norway Cemetery and Crematorium

The original St. John The Baptist Anglican Church on Kingston Road. PHOTO: Toronto Beaches Branch Public Library

Can you believe this photo was taken in 1919?

This is the original church of St. John’s Norway Cemetery and Crematorium. The grounds were founded in 1853. At this time, the area around Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue was a little town called Norway.

