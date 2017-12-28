Enter our winter writing contest

Attention all amateur and aspiring authors, working wordsmiths, and patrons of prose: ‘Tis the season for our annual winter writing contest.
This year Beach Metro News has partnered with Community Centre 55 and writing coach Patricia McCully, who leads a popular writing class at Centre 55.
The rules are simple: write something – fiction, non-fiction, micro-fiction, memoir, poetry, dream journal entries, a scene from a screenplay, a teleplay – less than 1,000 words using the below, holiday-inspired, prompt as a guide:
“What’s the best gift that you’ve ever given or received?”
Be creative. Tell us a story. The contest is open to writers of all skill levels (amateurs or first-timers encouraged!) and the winner(s) will be published in an upcoming edition of Beach Metro News.
McCully will help judge the winning entries along with Beach Metro editorial staff and Evonne Hossack from Centre 55. There will be prizes.
Email entries to contests@beachmetro.com, or mail care of The Editor to:
2196 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON, M4E 2C7 by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. You can also drop off entries at the Beach Metro News office or Community Centre 55, 97 Main St.
Enjoy the holiday and happy writing!
