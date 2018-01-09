Entertainment Beat for Jan. 9, 2018

The Practically Hip play a free concert at Ted Reeve Arena on Jan. 26. PHOTO: Lee-Ann Richer

Save the Date: The Practically Hip (a Tragically Hip tribute) are scheduled to play a free concert at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. Donations to the Downie Wenjack Fund, the late Hip frontman Gord Downie’s legacy charity that works to continue the conversation with Canada’s Indigenous and support the reconciliation process. Licensed by Sauce on Danforth, the event invites attendees to skate, sit, stand and dance.

Enjoy a smooth start to the new year at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill, 1980 Queen St. E., where Greg Pilo’s Tuesday Night Jazz events continue to attract Toronto’s finest mainstream jazz musicians. From 7 to 10 p.m., no cover. More info at 416-849-5064.

Tonight, Jan. 9, drummer Pilo is joined by Perry White on saxophone, Dave Restivo on piano and George Koller on bass.

Jan. 16 sees Kevin Turcotte on trumpet, Reg Schwager on guitar, Dave Young on bass and Pilo on drums.

On Jan. 23, Pilo is joined on stage by Mike Arthurs on saxophone, Bernie Senensky on piano and Peter Telford on bass.

Closing out the month, Jan. 30, Pat Labarbera plays saxophone, Dave Restivo is back on piano, and Neil Swainson picks up the bass alongside Pilo on drums.

Travel west for this year’s Acoustic Harvest and Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Preview, Jan. 26 at Hugh’s Room, 2261 Dundas St. W. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m.

The 16th Annual Winterfest Blues and Roots Festival runs Feb. 16 to 18. The preview is a teaser of what to expect at the urban blues and roots festival, and a chance to enjoy emerging and established talent.

Speaking of established talent, East End folk and roots music series Acoustic Harvest is a supporter of and presenter for the festival. Artistic director Lillian Wauthier, hosts the Jan. 26 evening. Artists will perform two sets in the round and include “roots trio Dirty Dishes, finger-style guitarists Brian Gladstone w/Tony Quarrington, hillbilly swing duo HOTCHA!, Juno Award-winning, barrelhouse blues man Julian Fauth, purveyor of vintage Americana, Mr. Rick, and singer-songwriter Brighid Fry of the duo Moscow Apartment.”

More information at www.winterfolk.com or 416-533-5483. Tickets are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at door. Special discount for Acoustic Harvest members with code. Dinner reservations guarantee seating.