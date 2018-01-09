Letters to the Editor for Jan. 9, 2018

Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash

What a good idea, to name a laneway after Gene Domagala, a lasting reminder of his work. No one but Gene and Pat really know how much he contributes to this community. Not only has he been involved with many of our organizations and projects like the Leuty, he has probably sold more t-shirts than anyone else in the world. What people may not know is that Gene is also prolific in unpublicized small, helpful kindnesses.

His tribute to his wife was a treat. They were a good looking couple on their wedding day, and they still are.

We are all glad to have them around the neighborhood.

Congratulations Gene, a richly deserved honour for you. Having served alongside Gene for many years on the Board of Community Centre 55, this tribute is long overdue. His is a tireless volunteer, community leader, and advocate for the Beach and those that live and work in our beloved neighbourhood.

I’m sure Loretta Lundy’s letter (Dec. 12, 2017) says what many of us are thinking. I know I felt the same way about the absence of the Lions International Annual Christmas Tree Sale on a walk near Kew Beach Park last week. I’m interested too in finding a way to return them to the northern border of Kew Beach Park next year. I suspect there will be several comments to her letter in agreement. Is there a way for us to get in touch with each other to see what we can do for next year?

Sad news that Heather Menzies-Urich passed away at Christmas time. In 2015 Heather kindly shared stories of her early days in the Beach. She will always be remembered for The Sound of Music. Another angel in heaven.

