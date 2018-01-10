Deja Views: Queen Street East and Waverly Road

This great winter shot was taken in 1972 by an unknown photographer. The intersection is Queen Street East and Waverley Road, and the biggest change would have to be the new Montessori School. The school used to be behind the United Church on Bellefair. The church building is now a condo.
